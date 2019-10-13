Man stabbed several times during incident in Leamington

A man suffered minor stab wounds to his leg and chest during disorder in Leamington in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 13 October).

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life threatening.

Crime news

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears from Warwickshire Police said: “A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old man, both from Leamington, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

“Police were called to Ranelagh Terrace, Leamington, at 12.19am on Sunday 13 October, after reports of disorder in the street.

“A man in his 20s suffered minor stab wounds.

“We would like to hear from any outstanding witnesses and ask anyone with information to report it by calling 101 quoting incident 7 of 13 October 2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”