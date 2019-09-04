Man stabbed with screwdriver during attempted robbery in Leamington

Officers from Leamington CID are appealing for information after an attempted robbery took place in the town.

At between 11.30pm and 11.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 3 September), the victim - a man in his 20s - was walking through Ford's Field just off Queensway when he was approached by the offender who asked him for a light. He then demanded the victim's phone and wallet.

Crime

The victim refused to hand them over and he was attacked with what police believe to be a screwdriver.

He suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injury is not life threatening or life changing.

The offender is described as an Asian man, around 5ft 10in tall and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoody.

Det Sgt Pete Sherwood of Leamington CID said: "This type of incident is fortunately a rare occurrence. It occurred behind McDonalds so it is likely there will have been members of the public in the area who may have seen the offender.

"Were you at McDonalds? Were you driving in the area at the time? Did you see a man matching this description in the park?"

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 441 of 3 September 2019.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details may be left anonymously if preferred.