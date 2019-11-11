Man wanted for questioning by police in connection to Waitrose theft in Kenilworth
Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of alcohol and meats stolen from the Waitrose store in Kenilworth.
The incident occurred around 9.35.am on Saturday November 9.
Police would like to speak to man who was photographed on security camera footage to ask him questions about the incident.
Anyone with informaiton about the Waitrose theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 288.
People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.