Milverton residents threatened with screwdriver during aggravated burglery

Residents in a Milverton home were threatened with a screwdriver during an aggravated burglary at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary that happened in Coniston Road around 1.30pm on Saturday (November 2).

The entrance to Coniston Road in Milverton. Photo by Google Street View.

Three white men are reported to have knocked on the door of a property and forced entry before threatening the residents with a screwdriver.

They then stole jewellery.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was uninjured but left shaken while a teenager was assaulted during the incident.

The men – who left on foot in the direction of Acacia Road – are described as being around 5ft 7in tall and were thought to have been wearing green balaclavas. One man is described as having ginger hair and a stubble.

Detective Constable Sara Skinner said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing and we are keen for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

“We would also ask for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has information, which would help with enquiries to please get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be important in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 194 of 2 November.