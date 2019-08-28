More burglaries and thefts across Warwick district

More burglaries and thefts have taken place across the Warwick district over the last few days.

A break-in (incident number 230 of August 23) happened some time between 10am on August 21 and 2pm on August 23 at a property on Smythe Grove in the Woodloes area of Warwick.

Police are appealing for information.

Someone searched the house and left the television on. It is not known if anything was stolen.

Another home (incident 334 of August 24) was broken into during the week of August 19th to August 24.

Read more: Spate of thefts across Warwick district

Someone gained access to a home in Nicholson Close in the Woodloes area. After searching upstairs they then stole a TV.

A third property (incident number 119 of August 25) was also broken into between the evening of August 23 and 9am on August 25.

Someone gained access to a home in Millbank in Warwick.

The house was searched and the door was found left on the latch. It is unclear exactly what was taken.

Read more: Staff threatened with needle during Southam theft

Another home was burgled (incident number 239 of August 27) around midday yesterday (August 27) in Imogen Gardens in Heathcote.

The owner returned home to find the back doors open and house alarm turned off. Car keys to a Black BMW were taken and the car stolen from the drive. The house keys were also missing.

As well as a number of break-ins there have also been two petrol thefts in the area.

The first (incident number 110 of August 25) happened at a service station in Old Warwick Road in Leamington.

It happened around 8.05am on August 25 where the passenger of a Black BMW Saloon (possibly a 5 series) filled the car fuel tank and then appeared to fill a tank in the back of the car.

The fuel total was 99 litres of diesel, to the value of £127.90.

Read more: Staff member assaulted during theft in Cubbington

He put the nozzle back on the pump, got into the car which then left.

He has been described as an Asian or mixed-race male, 18-25, slim build, clean-shaven, dressed in all-black clothing. There is no description of the driver.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

The second fuel theft (incident number 117 of August 25) at a service station at Emscote Road, Warwick at around 8.35am on August 25.

A black SAAB 93 Aero arrived at the service station and the driver put fuel in the car tank and also a container in the back of the car.

He has been described as an Eastern-European male, 20-25 years old, skinny, with long moppy hair, wearing a black top.

Read more: Police looking for information after tools found off Long Itchington public footpath

He kept his back to cameras, but CCTV managed to get a face, and Police are currently examining footage.

Anyone with any information about any of the above incidents should contact Warwickshire police on 101 quoting the incident number given above.