Parking ticket machines targeted in Kenilworth

Parking ticket machines have been targeted in Kenilworth

Over the last week, the ticket machines in Abbey Fields car park have been targeted twice.

Abbey Fields car park. Photo by Google Street View.

The first attempt (incident number 312 of July 30) happened at around 5.30pm last Tuesday (July 30).

Two men were spotted trying to force open the machines.

They were both described as wearing all black and were also believed to be in an Audi vehicle

Another attempted theft (incident number 155 of August 2) happened sometime overnight between Thursday August 1 and Friday August 2.

Despite attempts to break into the machines both attempts were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.