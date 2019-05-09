Play equipment vandalised in Kenilworth park

Warwickshire Police are making inquiries after vandals damaged playground equipment at Bates Memorial Park in Kenilworth this week.

The vandalism was carried out on the piece of equipment commonly referred to as the 'house on the house.'

Paint and wet clay were splashed on the equipment.

Kenilworth town councillor Richard Dickson said he' has asked the Warwick District Council's Green Spaces team to check into cleaning up the vandalism.

Cllr Dickson called the incident “mindless and disrespectful”.

The equipment was installed at the park about a year ago.

To report a crime or provide information regarding an incident call police on 101.