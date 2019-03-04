Police appeal following aggravated burglary in Leamington

Three males entered a house in Leamington yesterday before demanding money from the occupants.

Officers were called to reports that a number of males entered an address in Cubbington Road at around 11.30pm yesterday, Sunday March 3, and demanded money from the occupants.

The men stole a mobile phone before leaving on foot.

Detective Constable Abigail Simpson from Leamington CID said: "At this time one of our lines of enquiry is that this was a targeted attack. We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously."

Those who saw suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident are asked to call 101 quoting incident 20 of 4 March 2019.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.