Police appeal launched after £500 theft from Kenilworth shop

Warwickshire Police are looking for a woman in connection to the theft of nearly £500 worth of groceries and alcohol from a shop in Kenilworth.

A female offender entered the store and placed grocery products, wines and spirits into trolley with a total value of £495. She then walked out of the store without paying for the goods.

The offender was in 30s and smartly dressed.

The near £500 theft occurred at 12.07pm on Monday October 14.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 300 of October 14.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.