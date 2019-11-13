Police appeal for witnesses in Leamington sexual assault

The incident occurred around 3.45am after it was reported a woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Regent Place.

The suspect is described as a male in his late twenties, with dark black hair and a beard, wearing an orange jumper and black jeans.

Police believe he left in the direction of Bath Place after the incident.

Detective Inspector Colette O’Keefe from Leamington CID said: “This is an understandably concerning incident, and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

“An investigation has been launched and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing, including CCTV being reviewed. As part of the investigation, we would also like to speak to three men who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the offence.

“If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of November 13.”

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.