Police appealing for help in locating wanted Warwick man

Police are appealing for information to determine the whereabouts of a wanted man from Warwick.

Bilal Haq, 19, is wanted in connection with an alleged robbery and kidnap.

Bilal Haq. Photo by Warwickshire Police.

The incident occurred in Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, on Monday (March 25).

Despite extensive police enquiries Haq remains outstanding and police are now appealing for information from the public to help locate him.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to dial 101 and quote incident 282 of March 25.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously in 0800 555 111.

Two men have previously been charged in connection with this offence.