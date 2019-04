Police are appealing for the public's help to trace wanted man from Leamington.

Officers are looking for Caleb Wayou, 20, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Caleb Wayou. Photo by Warwickshire Police.

Wayou was serving a 12 month prison sentence for affray and theft.

He is from Leamington and has links to Coventry.

Wayou should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111