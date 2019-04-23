Police appealing for witnesses after attempted sheep theft in Wootton Wawen

Police are appealing for information after an attempted sheep theft in Wootton Wawen.

On Easter Sunday (April 21) someone was seen taking a lamb from a field in Pennyford Lane.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The person dropped the lamb when they has been seen and made off in a vehicle described as a high vehicle with orange stripes, partial VRM taken as NXO8.

Officers attended the scene and it is believed the lamb was returned to the field.

A horse rider was on the lane around the time the incident happened and officers are asking the public if they or someone they know is the rider they should get in touch.

If anyone sees or knows a vehicle matching the description or if they have any information that could help the police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident number 120 of April or email NorthWarksRuralAlerts@Warwickshire.pnn.police.uk.

Police are also that if anyone sees someone in a field with sheep acting suspiciously to let the local farmer know if you are aware who they are or call the police with as much information as possible on 101. If a crime is being committed they should call 999.

They are also advising sheep owners to check their sheep regularly at different times and to do a count so they know if any are missing.