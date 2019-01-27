Police appealing for witnesses after burglary in Napton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Napton yesterday (Saturday)

At 7.44pm police were called to reports of the burglary in progress at the Post Office in New Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A group of men got out of a dark blue Volkswagen Golf (partial registration KP64) and forced entry to the premises. They fled the scene with cash.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for the public's help to trace the men responsible.

Detective Sergeant Steve Flavell said: "There were people in the area at the time so I would appeal to anyone with any information that could help us to identify the offenders to contact us and help us bring them to justice."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 328 of 26 January 26. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.