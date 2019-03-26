Police appealing for witnesses after cars damaged in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for information after cars have been damaged in Kenilworth.

The first incident (incident number 173 of March 24) happened at some time between midnight and 11.30am on Sunday March 24.

Police are appealing for information.

A black BMW that was parked in Station Road was damaged.

It is believed that the damaged has been caused by someone jumping on the vehicle' bonnet and running over the roof.

Another incident (incident 298 of March 24) happened at some time between 5pm on March 17 and 3.15pm on Sunday March 24.

The front tyre of a white and red Mini Cooper vehicle was punctured while it was parked in a private car park in Bridge Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the relevant incident number given above.