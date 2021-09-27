Lee Spittle, 46, is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

Police are looking for this man who has connections to Leamington.

He is described as being of average build, around 5ft 7in tall, with a shaven head and brown facial hair.

He has connections to Leamington but is also known to have spent time in Birmingham, Blackpool and Rochdale.