Police are looking for this man who has links to Leamington

He may have information concerning incidents of harassment and malicious communications

Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:58 pm
Isnan Qumar

Police are looking for this man who has links to Leamington.

Officers said 28-year-old Isnan Qumar may have information concerning incidents of harassment and malicious communications.

"Qumar is known to frequent Coventry, Nuneaton and Leamington Spa," they said.

Police have now released a more up-to-date photo of Isnan Qumar

"If you see him or have any information as to where he may be, please call us on 101 quoting 23 of 12 September."