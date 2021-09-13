Police are looking for this man who has links to Leamington
He may have information concerning incidents of harassment and malicious communications
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:58 pm
Police are looking for this man who has links to Leamington.
Officers said 28-year-old Isnan Qumar may have information concerning incidents of harassment and malicious communications.
"Qumar is known to frequent Coventry, Nuneaton and Leamington Spa," they said.
"If you see him or have any information as to where he may be, please call us on 101 quoting 23 of 12 September."