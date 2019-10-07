Police examine CCTV after burglary at club in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of burglary from a club at Chesterton Drive in Leamington.

The incident took place at about 3am on Fridaay October 4.

Police

Two offenders in hoods were captured on CCTV as they caused damage on entry to the premises and took the till contents and several bottles of spirits.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 130 on 04/10/2019.

Business Security tips and advice can be found on Warwickshire Police website and Warwickshire Business Watch website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org