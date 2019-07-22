Police investigate robbery in Leamington

Police are investigating a robbery in Leamington in which a man was attacked and had his mobile telephone and cash stolen .

The incident took place in George Street on Saturday July 13 at about 7.20pm.

Crime

The man - who is in his 30s - was walking down the road when he was attacked by two males who then stole his phone and cash.

The men - who were described as Asian - then fled the scene.

An investigation is underway and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage from the area or has any other information that could help with enquiries.

PC Lucy Dugmore said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of George Street who saw what happened to get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who thinks they may have captured the offenders on dash-cam footage to contact us as they may have information that is vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 357 of 13 July 2019.