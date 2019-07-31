Police re-appeal for help finding man's body in Warwickshire 10 years after his death

Ten years on since the death of Jesse Richards in Cleeve Prior, Evesham, West Mercia Police has issued a fresh appeal in a bid to locate his body.

The 40-year-old, originally from Gloucester, was killed in a merciless and sustained attack over a drugs debt on 31 July 2009 and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and help trace his body, which remains outstanding.

Jesse Richards. Photo supplied.

In 2012, five men were jailed in connection with Jesse's death and were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison despite his body never being found.

Detectives believe the body was originally taken to Warwickshire where it was hidden. Searches took place at a site near Corley as recently as May last year but nothing of significance was found.

Detective Superintendent Mark Loader said: "It is now the tenth anniversary of Jesse's death and the investigation into the whereabouts of his body remains very much open.

"Although his killers were brought to justice for their crimes, his family continues to suffer. We know some individuals have information, which could lead us to Jesse's body, and are still choosing not to come forward.

"I appeal to them, their families or associates who may have that knowledge, to consider the pain Jesse's family continue to suffer long after his death and ask them to reconsider contacting police or Crimestoppers anonymously. It is time Jesse's family laid him to rest."

Lucy Richards, Jesse's mother, has also reiterated her appeal for anyone with information to come forward. She said: "Jesse would be 50 years old now and, although I know nothing will bring my son back to me, I appeal to the public and ask they put themselves in my shoes and please get in touch with police if you have any information at all.

"My son was taken from me in the most violent way and, ten years on, I have still not been able to lay his body to rest. I don't know where he is and the pain of not being able to visit his resting place is too much to bear."

A £10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the successful discovery of Jesse's body.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 and ask to speak to DS Gareth Evans, or call him on 07977068033.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, where possible using the anonymous two way communication.