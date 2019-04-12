Police renew witness appeal after teenager was stabbed outside Leamington Railway Station

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a teenager suffered a stab wound outside Leamington Railway Station.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed at around 3pm on Sunday (7 April) following an altercation near Sayer Close, at the end of the pedestrian underpass leading to the station.

Police cordoned off the area around the underpass at Leamington station where the incident happened.

Following the incident the victim went through the underpass before collapsing at the taxi rank.

The two suspects collected their bikes and left in a taxi.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Another man suffered minor injuries to his face in the incident.

Police have issued the following descriptions of the suspects:

A black man in his early 20s, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, of skinny build, with dark hair that is longer on the top than the sides and a thin beard. He was wearing a black tracksuit and a baseball cap, and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

A black man in his early 20s, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, with short tight curly hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a white Superdry hoodie, jeans, and a dark baseball cap. He was carrying a blue rucksack on his back and a light coloured small 'man bag' on his front.

They were both riding mountain bikes. One bike was blue and the other black.

Police have also released descriptions of the two victims in the hope that people will have seen them and can provide more information.

The victim who suffered the stab wound was a black 16-year-old boy. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, a black Nike top and black Nike jogging bottoms.

Police believe the second victim was an Asian teenage boy wearing a black jacket which was open and showing a large white Nike motif on the top underneath. He was also wearing dark Nike trousers.

Police would like to hear from people who saw anyone matching the description of either the suspects or the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Middleton from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: "The victim is still recovering in hospital from the serious injuries he sustained in this attack. Thankfully he is now in a stable condition.

"We are following a number of significant lines of enquiry and working hard to find those responsible.

"We appreciate how concerning this incident was for the local community. At this time, we believe this was a targeted attack and there was no wider risk to the public.

"If you witnessed what happened, or if you saw anyone matching the descriptions of the suspects or victims in the area at the time, then please get in touch as soon as you can. We're especially keen to hear from anyone who was on platform two, or near the underpass or taxi rank around the time of the incident. We want to speak to everyone who was in the area at the time, even if they don't think they saw anything suspicious.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage from the area."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting incident 221 of April 7.

Alternatively, information you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Warwickshire Police has also set up a link where people can provide information and upload photos, video footage and other evidence. To access this click here