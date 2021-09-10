Police searching for wanted man with links to Leamington

Lee Spittle. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Leamington

Lee Spittle, who is 46-year-old, is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He is described as being of average build, around 5ft 7in tall, with a shaven head and brown facial hair.

He has connections to Leamington but is also known to have spent time in Birmingham, Blackpool and Rochdale.