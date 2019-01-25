Police seize around 1,600 packets of suspected counterfeit tobacco in Leamington

Police seized around 1,600 packets of suspected counterfeit tobacco in Leamington yesterday (Thursday).

The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) for Warwickshire pulled over a vehicle for a 'stop/check' and found the packets.

On their Facebook page they said: "They say smoking kills, but if you try smoking this stuff seized today it might do it quicker....

"Approximately 1600 packets of suspected to be dangerous counterfeit tobacco seized this evening in Leamington Spa, found after a stop/check.

"The male occupant was detained, the vehicle and contents have been seized for the HMRC."