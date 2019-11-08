Police seize counterfeit cigarettes from car near Warwick
Police seized boxes of counterfeit cigarettes from a car in Warwick yesterday (Thursday).
Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:24 pm
Yesterday afternoon officers from the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU Warwickshire), stopped a car on the A46 northbound near Warwick.
The officers said that they stopped the vehicle on behalf of a trading standards team and found 21 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes.
The driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle and cigarettes were both seized.