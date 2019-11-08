Police seize counterfeit cigarettes from car near Warwick

The boxes of cigarettes that were seized. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

Yesterday afternoon officers from the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU Warwickshire), stopped a car on the A46 northbound near Warwick.

The officers said that they stopped the vehicle on behalf of a trading standards team and found 21 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes.

The driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle and cigarettes were both seized.