Police seize counterfeit cigarettes from car near Warwick

Police seized boxes of counterfeit cigarettes from a car in Warwick yesterday (Thursday).

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:24 pm
The boxes of cigarettes that were seized. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

Yesterday afternoon officers from the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU Warwickshire), stopped a car on the A46 northbound near Warwick.

The officers said that they stopped the vehicle on behalf of a trading standards team and found 21 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes.

The driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle and cigarettes were both seized.

The boxes of cigarettes that were seized. Photo by OPU Warwickshire