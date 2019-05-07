Police treating 'horrific' attack on man in Leamington flat as attempted murder

A 37-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after an 'horrific' attack in a Leamington flat.

The occurred in Baxter Court and was reported to police at 7.51pm yesterday, Monday May 6.

Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries to his head, torso, arms and leg.

His injuries are described as life-changing and he is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Mark Calvert said: "We are treating this horrific attack as attempted murder. Prior to the attack we believe a number of offenders arrived at the property armed with baseball bats and an axe.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.

"At this time we believe this was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the wider public."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 370 of 6 May 2019.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.