Property owner interrupts would-be burglars in Kenilworth

Police

Four male offenders wearing dark clothing with hoods attempted to break into a property in Reeve Drive of Kenilworth.

The offenders forced open a rear window to the property before being disturbed by the owner who pursued them from the property towards Whateleys Drive.

Police believe the offenders were attempting to break into the property to steal the keys to a vehicle parked outside.

The incident occurred between 12.30 and 1am this morning (Wednesday November 13).