Purse thefts at Leamington restaurant sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following purses being stolen at a Leamington restaurant.

At around 7.15pm on Friday 2 August a woman entered the staff room at a restaurant in Livery Street and stole two purses before leaving.

Police are releasing the CCTV images as they believe the woman may have vital information about the offence. Photos submitted by Warwickshire Police

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any other information that could help the investigation is urged to call 101 quoting incident 493 of August 2.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.