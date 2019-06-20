Record numbers of new police officers in training in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe has hailed the investment made into bringing a record number of new recruits to the county’s force and more officers to its streets.

The 76 new recruits made up of six intakes of student police officers and one intake of PCSOs took part in a special parade at the force’s Leek Wootton headquarters on June 19 ahead of their inspection by Chief Constable Martin Jelley and Mr Seccombe.

The recruits will be deployed across the county in the coming weeks.

Speaking after the parade, Mr Seccombe said: “I was delighted to attend the parade and to see so many student officers joining Warwickshire Police.

“Having increased the council tax precept earlier this year in order to boost front line policing, these student officers are proof of the force growing as result of that investment.

“It will lead to greater numbers of police officers on the ground in Warwickshire to help keep us all safe.

“With the numbers rising from 800 to over 950 this year, I am confident that policing in Warwickshire will become more effective and that communities will see a visible difference – something I know they will warmly welcome.”

The student officers undergo a rigorous training programme, including everything from meticulous classroom-based law and legislation learning to practical exercises which put their knowledge and skills to the test.

They also have to undergo fitness tests and academic exams, first aid courses and challenging officer personal safety training to ensure they meet the high standards needed to police the county.

Mr Jelley said: “I am proud to see so many officers and PCSOs on parade at our headquarters this morning.

Pictures attached show the student officers and PCSOs ready for inspection with Chief Constable Martin Jelley, Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe and Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds.

“Having consulted with the force history society, this represents the highest number of officers simultaneously in training and on parade together at any one time in our 162-year history.

“On completion of this important period of learning, these officers will be welcome additions to our patrol and safer neighbourhood teams in the coming weeks.”

