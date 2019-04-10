Residents warned to be vigilant after spate of thefts in Kenilworth area

Residents are being warned to be vigilant after a number of thefts in the Kenilworth area.

The first incident (incident 195 of April 9) happened around 11.45am on Sunday (April 7) where two men used a white box van with lift to steal a clothing recycling bin in Albion Street.

Another theft (incident 139 of April 9) happened between 11am and 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday April 9) where a woman had her purse stolen.

A spokesperson from the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: "A female senior citizen, who after completing some shopping, was sitting on a bench at Abbey End, when a male and female, approached and sat next to her.

"The offenders distracted her and one of them unzipped the bag belonging to the lady and stole her purse. The purse had a quantity of cash and some bank cards in it."

Another theft (incident 271 of April 9) happened around 4pm on yesterday (Tuesday April 9) a man using a pressure washer at the front of a property in Cromwell Lane in Burton Green, was approached by a man who stole the pressure washer and drove off in the direction of Tile Hill railway station.

If anyone thinks that they may have seen or heard anything suspicious or if they have information about any of these incidents they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.