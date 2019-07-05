Robber threatened worker with syringe in Ufton after he confronted him about shoplifting

A robber threatened a worker with a syringe after he confronted him about stealing boots and socks.

A few weeks after the event, Warwickshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery near Ufton.

A man went into Lister Wilder in Southam Road and stole boots and socks at 11.48am on Tuesday June 18.

A member of staff gave chase into the car park where the offender threatened him with a syringe.

The offender is described as being a white male, of slim build, about 5ft 9in tall and in his late twenties or early 30s. He had neatly cut brown hair that was a little bit longer on the top, facial hair and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a pair of loose blue jeans and a brown sweater. He had an English (possibly northern) accent.

If you recognise the man in this photo or have any other information about the incident, please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.