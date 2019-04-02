Scam warning issued after incidents in Kenilworth area

A scam warning has been issued by Warwickshire Police after incidents in the Kenilworth area.

The scam involves someone phoning an address and pretending to be from the Metropolitan Police.

Police have issued a warning after a number of incidents in the Kenilworth area.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We have been made aware of a phone scam targeting people in the Kenilworth area.

"Someone phones up pretending to be from the Met Police and says that their card has been cloned and that action needs to be taken. Please be aware and make friends and family aware.

"This is a scam, please hang up and contact the police on 101.

For more advice on how to avoid phone scams click here