School safety patrols at Cubbington Primary among top police priorities for Warwick Rural East area

Crime prevention patrols in Radford Semele and school safety patrols in Cubbington top the list of the latest police priorities for the Warwick Rural East community areas.

The police priorities for the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were determined at the latest Warwick Rural East community forum held on Wednesday October 16. In total 141 people voted online. The top four below were adopted:

• Crime Prevention / Reassurance Patrols in Radford Semele - 23 per cent

• School Safety Patrols at Cubbington Primary School - 22 per cent

• Crime Prevention Engagement WRE Rural Businesses - 18 per cent

• Wildlife Crime Prevention Patrols WRE - 18 per cent

• School Safety Patrols at Our Lady & St. Teresa's Primary School - 11 per cent

• School Safety Patrols at Radford Semele Primary School - 8 per cent

Warwick Rural East SNT will provide an update for any SNT actions carried out at the next Warwick Rural East Community Forum in February 2020.

The Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team includes the areas of Ashow, Baginton, Blackdown, Bubbenhall, Cryfield, Cubbington, Eathorpe, Hunningham, Offchurch, Old Milverton, Raford Semele, Stareton, Stoneleigh, Wappenbury and Weston-under-Wetherley.