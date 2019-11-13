Set of golf clubs stolen during Kenilworth vehicle break-in

Police

The theft happened after someone smashed the window of a blue Ford Fiesta.

During the break-in a set of golf clubs were taken from the vehicle parked in Manor Road of Kenilworth

The theft occurred during the overnight hours of yesterday (Tuesday November 12) and today (Wednesday November 13).

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in and theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 83 of November 13.