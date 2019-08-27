Staff member assaulted during theft in Cubbington

A member of staff at a shop in Cubbington was assaulted during a recent theft.

The theft and assault happened at around 10.30pm on August 24 at a store in Rugby Road.

A man entered the store, and put £50 worth of steak into his bag.

A member of staff then tried to take the bag from him, and the man pushed him away.

The offender was described as male, black, 6' tall, slim build. He was wearing T-shirt and shorts, carrying a Tesco carrier and another shopping bag. He left in the direction of Lillington.

He was also verbally abusive.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 469 of August 24.