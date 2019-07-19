Stoneleigh man jailed for petrol bomb arson

A man who set fire to his neighbour's house and car has been jailed for 10 years.

The incident happened in Stoneleigh in the early hours of 30 September 2018 following a neighbour dispute lasting almost six months.

Jamie Banning, 35, from Stoneleigh, approached the house with a lit petrol bomb and threw it at the kitchen window and then fled the scene causing substantial damage to the house and car. The occupants were inside the house asleep at the time.

Banning was arrested a few days later after handing himself in at Leamington Police Station.

Banning was found guilty of arson and harassment and he was jailed at Warwick Crown Court today.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins said: "This was a reckless attack that could so easily have had tragic consequences for the occupants. It is clear Banning is an extremely dangerous man and jail is undoubtedly the best place for him."

In a statement, the victims said: "We wish to communicate our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all at Warwickshire Police for their tireless efforts, and excellent work in bringing James Banning to Justice.

"At least Banning will not be able to inflict on any other families the same awful ordeal."