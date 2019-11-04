Teenager charged with murder after stabbing in Rugby

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was found with a stab wound in Rugby.

The 24-year-old man died following the incident in Meadow Road on Thursday (31 October) evening.

Police GV

The 17-year-old male from Rugby will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday November 4).

A 16-year-old male from Rugby arrested on Thursday on suspicion murder has been bailed while enquiries continue.

On Sunday (November 3) detectives arrested a 21-year-old woman from Rugby on suspicion of murder. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 376 of October 31.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.