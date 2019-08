June's official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.co.uk website. These are the locations subject to the most crime reports during June in Warwickshire Police's neighbourhood.

There were more than 1,100 reported cases for the month in total.

The following areas had seven or more crimes reported.

Near to or in Tesco Metro off the Parade in Leamington.''34 incidents were reported including 15 for shoplifting, six for violence and sexual offences (classed together) and one for possession of weapons.''Photo: Google Street View.

In or near to Warwick Services on M40''16 crimes were reported including 10 being classed as 'other' theft and three for antisocial behavior.''Photo credit: Google Street View

Hill Wootton Road near Hill Wootton''There were 15 reports of crime all of which were related to vehicle crime.''Photo credit: Google Street View

In or near to Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington''11 incidents were reported including eight for shoplifting.''Photo credit: Google Street View.

