Thief threatens to stab staff with needle in Leamington store

A thief threatened to stab members of staff at a store in Leamington when they tried to stop him stealing goods.

The incident happened at 10.30pm on Monday (September 30) at a store in Radford Road.

Police are appealing for information.

Two men entered the store and one loaded a basket with steak and chicken, and left without offering payment.

When he was challenged, he said: "No, I've got needles; I'll stab you", and walked off.

It is believed that around £50 worth of meat was stolen.

The first man has been described as white, aged between 38 to 43, 5'8", medium build, grey/brown straggly hair. He was wearing a dark green raincoat, and blue jeans with brown shoes.

The second man has been described as black, aged between 35 to 45, over 6ft tall, slim/medium build, bald, with a goatee beard. He was wearing a black coat over a blue hoodie, grey cargo shorts, and grey boots.

Police have not said which of the men threatened staff when they were challenged.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of October 1.