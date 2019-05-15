Three arrested after police execute drug warrant in Warwick

Three people have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Warwick.

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said on their Twitter account that they were out yesterday morning (Tuesday) to execute the warrant.

As a result three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after a large amount of Class A drugs were found inside the property.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safter Neighbourhood Team said: "At 8am yesterday, officers from Warwick Safer Neighbourhoods Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Warwick.

"During the search, a large quantity of Class A drugs were recovered and three males were arrested on suspicion of Intent to Supply.

"Cash and drugs paraphernalia were also recovered from the address.

Three men were arrested.

"Warwickshire Police are committed to listening to and acting on information provided to us by the community about those that choose to sell drugs in our neighbourhoods, and anyone with concerns about activities at addresses should contact Crimestoppers, or contact 101 and information can be provided in strict anonymity."

The three men were released pending further investigations and enquiries.