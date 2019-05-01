Three arrested following fatal collision on A46 in Warwickshire

Police have arrested three men aged 23, 22 and 24 of no fixed abode on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A46 near Stratford early on Tuesday 30 April 2019.

One of the three men, the driver, was also further arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The three men are currently in police custody awaiting questioning later today (Wednesday April 1).

Police were called to the incident at 5.40am on Tuesday morning.

The male driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The A46 was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the silver Ford Fiesta on the A46 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Any witnesses are please asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of 30 April 2019.