Three men hospitalised after reportedly taking drugs in a Leamington flat

Three men have been hospitalised after it is suspected they took drugs at a flat in Regent Street, Leamington.

The men (aged 20, 21 and 23) were taken to hospital in the early hours of yesterday, July 25, after police and paramedics responded to a call raising concern for their welfare.

File image.

Two of the men were initially in a critical condition, but all three have since been released from hospital.

An investigation has commenced and items have been recovered which will be subject to further tests to identify specific drugs..

Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe from Leamington CID said: "This incident was isolated to a group of friends. Fortunately the three men have made a full recovery.

"Drugs are illegal and are often mixed with other household items which the person using is unaware of.

"Drugs can cause adverse reactions and in this hot weather people can quickly become dehydrated.

"Every time you consume drugs you take a risk because you have no idea what you are putting into your body.

"We are committed to prosecuting people involved in drug use and drug dealing."

Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 3 of 25 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.