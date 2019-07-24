Three men to appear in court in connection with string of car key burglaries across Warwickshire,Worcestershire and Staffordshire

Three men have been ordered to appear in court where they will face charges in connection with ten car key burglaries across Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

A 27-year-old man from Birmingham, a 31-year-old man from Tamworth and a 33-year-old man from Rugely will all face a charge of conspiring to commit burglaries in Warwick, Nuneaton, Bassetts Pole, Alcester, Wolston, Bromsgrove, Tamworth and Branston.

All the alleged offences occurred between October and December 2017.

The 31-year-old will also be charged with a burglary in the Long Shoot, Nuneaton and a burglary in Orchid Close, Bedworth. These offences occurred in May 2018.

In all the alleged incidents, offenders broke into properties to take car keys in order to steal the owners' cars.

The charges follow a joint investigation between the offender management unit at Warwickshire Police and Staffordshire Police.

They will face the charges when they appear at magistrates' court in Cannock on August 14.