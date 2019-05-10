Two arrested as part of Leamington attempted murder investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested by officers investigating an attack in Leamington that left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to a report of violence at a flat in Baxter Court at 7.51pm on Monday (May 6).

Baxter Court in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.

A 37-year-old man suffered multiple serious injuries.

Police have been carrying out enquiries and two people have been arrested.

On Tuesday, a 41-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both have been bailed until June while enquiries continue.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: "This was an assault that left a man with extremely serious injuries.

"We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and I would like to reassure people that we are conducting a thorough inquiry to identify who was responsible.

"We're continuing to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be, to contact police on 101."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 370 of 6 May 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.