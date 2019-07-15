Two cars stolen during Radford Semele car key burglary

Warwickshire police are looking for information after two vehicles were stolen during a car key burglary of a property in Radford Semele over the weekend.

The burglary happened after offenders broke into the property's back door during which they stole both sets of keys to vehicles parked at the property. The offenders stole a Range Rover Sport and a Range Rover Evoque during the burglary in Overtons Close, which happened at approximately 1.45am on Sunday July 14.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 38 of July 14.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.