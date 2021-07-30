Two men charged in connection with County Lines drug supplies in Leamington

Two men have been charged with drug offences after being arrested by officers investigating county lines drug supply in Leamington.

Kamlajit Singh, 34, of Calderfields Close, Walsall, appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday July 29) charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Leamington. He was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court next month.

Pardeep Lal, 31, of Newbold Road, Bilston, was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Leamington and bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on August 13.

Following their arrests on Tuesday, officers searched a property in Warwick which led to more suspected class A drugs being seized and a man and woman from Warwick being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Both were released pending continuing enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their investigations should call 101 quoting incident 156 of 27 July 2021.