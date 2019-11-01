Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Rugby

Two teenage boys have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Rugby this evening, October 31.

Police were called to Meadow Road shortly after 6pm, following a report a man in his twenties had sustained suspected stab wounds.

File image.

Emergency services attended and the road was cordoned off, with police posting an announcement that there had been a serious assault.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Rugby, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently in police custody.

Det Supt Jon Marsden said: "An investigation has been launched and we are currently working to establish the circumstances of the man's death.

"We understand this will be concerning to the local community and officers will remain in the area to conduct enquiries and provide reassurance."

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or any activity in the area this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 376 of 31 October 2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers - see crimestoppers-uk.org