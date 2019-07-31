Volunteers saddened by vandalism at historic Warwick site

Volunteers who have been working to restore a historical site in Warwick have been saddened by vandalism at the site.

Adrian King, custodian at Guy's Cliffe, arrived at the site on Tuesday morning to be met with a torn down wall, handmade signs ripped off walls and a pushed over bin.

Bring Back Guy's Cliffe volunteers with some of the bricks from the torn down wall and with some of the signs that were ripped off walls.

For nearly two years volunteers, working under the umbrella of the campaign 'Bring Back Guy's Cliffe', have been working to restore the site, which is home to legends such as Guy of Warwick.

Read more: Vandals target historic Warwick landmark

Adrian said: "It was almost like it was planned.

"I live on the site near the entrance and noticed a cone outside the gate, so I think they came from the road. I went to move that and it had 'King's High School' written on the cone so they might have come from the town.

The bricks from the wall left in the driveway to Guy's Cliffe House. Photo by Bring Back Guys Cliffe.

"I drove down the main drive to open up and the driveway was blocked. They tore up the wall, which is effectively like a dry stone wall.

"They are quite big bricks so I don't think it would be young kinds possibly more older youths.

"The wall existed for some time and we were planning on sprucing it up but now this just adds to our list.

"They also ripped signed off the walls, which were made by one of our volunteers.

The pushed over bin. Photo by Bring Back Guy's Cliffe.

Read more: Uncovering a Warwick landmark one section at a time

"It's a shame really because we are working to get the place more open and then with things like this you think maybe we shouldn't.

"It's all a community effort and we have got such wonderful people and it is being spoilt by others.

"The volunteers along with many other organisations work so hard in order to try to preserve this location. So we are all feeling rather disheartened."

"Please keep an eye out folks, if you see or hear anything please get in touch."

The team behind Bring Back Guy's Cliffe are always looking for new volunteers to help them restore the site. For more information or to get in touch with the team click here and send them a message.