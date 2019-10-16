Wanted man captured by police after pursuit in Warwick

A wanted man was captured by police after a pursuit in Warwick this week.

On Monday (October 14) a van failed to stop for police in the Claverdon area, which led to a chase and the arrest of a man who has been wanted since July 2018.

Police and a police helicopter were involved in the pursuit.

The van made off from police and stopped on the A46 in Warwick just before being stung.

The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire posted on Facebook saying: "The van failed to stop for us, it was pursued from the Claverdon area to Warwick where it stopped just prior to being stung and with the assistance of the helicopter. Male detained and in custody for failing to stop, no insurance and careless driving.

"He's also wanted on recall to prison since July 2018."

The van which failed to stop for police. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

On the same day OPU Warwickshire also stopped a VW Polo on the A46 in Warwick.

After being stopped they found that the Polo was being driven by someone who doesn't have a licence or insurance.