Warning for Warwickshire motorists after increase in collisions on county's roads coinciding with the lifting of Covid restrictions

Warwickshire Police is asking motorists to take extra care when driving following a marked increase in collisions on Warwickshire roads at the end of June and beginning of July.

This coincides with an increase in traffic flow with Covid restrictions easing.

Between June 1 and July 9, four people died and 21 people were seriously injured as a result of collisions on Warwickshire’s roads.

While these are provisional figures, there is real concern that numbers are rising back to pre-COVID levels and all road users are please asked to take extra care.

Sgt Shaun Bridle, of Warwickshire Police, said: “Whilst the investigations into these collisions are ongoing we are taking the opportunity now to remind drivers to please always take your time, and look properly before completing a manoeuvre.

"Please drive at an appropriate speed within the speed limit and look out for other road users especially at junctions.”

Warwickshire Police are also reminding motorists to always wear a seatbelt and put mobile phones in the glove compartment whilst driving and to keep their full attention on the road.

Concerned road users can help police make the roads safer by providing dashcam or headcam footage of potential moving traffic offences via Op Snap.

This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.