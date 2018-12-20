Warning issued after child was approached on way home from school in Sydenham

Parents and guardians are being urged to talk to their children about personal safety after a child was approached on the way home from school.

Police in Leamington have issued aa warning following the incident in which an unknown male has approached an 11 year old girl.

The incident took place next to the Skoda Garage on Berrington Rd off Sydenham Drive in Sydenham on Wednesday 19 December at about 3.20pm.

The 11-year-old was walking home from Campion School alone when a man approached her on the pavement next to the Skoda Garage.

She then turned into Sydenham Drive towards her school and the man followed her. She ran back to Campion School where police were then called.

The man has been described as being white, aged 30-40 years old, 5ft 10”, with no facial hair, a wrinkled face and was of a skinny build.

He was wearing a dark grey hoodie with his hood up and dark coloured tracksuit trousers. He was carrying a yellow and green beer can.

PC Adam Moran said: “We do not want to cause unnecessary alarm, but would urge parents and carers to make sure their children are aware of personal safety issues, especially if they are approached by a stranger in the street.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident in Leamington yesterday around Berrington Rd, Sydenham Drive or Campion School is to contact on 101 as soon as possible please.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting 0264 of 19 December 2018. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.